Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $219.42 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $219.42 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00064848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00126792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.50 or 0.00820277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00047523 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 219,638,455 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

