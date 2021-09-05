Gems Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $532,932.26 and approximately $1,874.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00127047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.68 or 0.00841835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00047898 BTC.

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

