Genaro Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00122565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00810325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047308 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

