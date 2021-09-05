Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Lowered by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 0.8% of Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $458.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

