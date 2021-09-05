General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $32,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after buying an additional 188,446 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 32.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $202.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.