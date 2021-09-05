Genesis Shards Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $70,957.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00164354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00225179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.69 or 0.07539960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,733.19 or 1.00127712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.00965544 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

