Gentarium (GTM) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $73,383.99 and approximately $20.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00067230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00151702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00228759 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.82 or 0.07755116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,488.20 or 0.99629356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.10 or 0.00973498 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,678,664 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

