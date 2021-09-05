Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Gentex worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 36.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

