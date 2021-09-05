Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,188 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.