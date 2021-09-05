Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

