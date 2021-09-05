GeoCoin Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $241.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00057451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.46 or 0.00444029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,737.99 or 0.99926878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00050596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00073666 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

