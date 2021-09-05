GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) vs. U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Financial Survey

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

3.1% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares U.S. Energy and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -69.79% -27.07% -19.92% GeoPark -26.37% N/A -4.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Energy and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $2.33 million 8.21 -$6.44 million N/A N/A GeoPark $393.69 million 1.87 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -15.70

U.S. Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeoPark.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for U.S. Energy and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50

GeoPark has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.43%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeoPark beats U.S. Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.