Ghost Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $10.13 million and $309,211.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00121632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.35 or 0.00803747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

