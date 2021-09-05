Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLAD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 111,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,536. The stock has a market cap of $398.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

