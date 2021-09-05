Glitch Market Capitalization Achieves $37.47 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Glitch has a market capitalization of $37.47 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Glitch has traded up 91.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00155551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00218356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.75 or 0.07578797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,847.27 or 1.00169482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.00971406 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

