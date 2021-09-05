Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.01. 2,691,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,283. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

