Global Social Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $36,489.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

