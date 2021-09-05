Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 412.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $82.45 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $87.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.