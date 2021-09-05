Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of GMED opened at $83.69 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

