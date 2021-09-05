Gnosis Market Capitalization Tops $455.87 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $455.87 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $302.99 or 0.00585570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00064172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.90 or 0.00803798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.