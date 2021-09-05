Gnosis Trading 28% Lower This Week (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $455.87 million and $4.26 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $302.99 or 0.00585570 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00064172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.90 or 0.00803798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.