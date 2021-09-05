GNY (GNY) Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, GNY has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $78.46 million and approximately $159,067.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00828874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00047724 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

