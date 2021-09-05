GoByte Hits Market Capitalization of $355,387.36 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $355,387.36 and $284.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000052 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

