Gold Poker Hits Market Cap of $21,702.19 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $21,702.19 and approximately $8.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 110.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00154915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00230250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.09 or 0.07745952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,366.05 or 0.99567004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.20 or 0.00971518 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

