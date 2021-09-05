GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $512,871.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00163003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00220831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.05 or 0.07605322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,849.35 or 1.00031980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.09 or 0.00968679 BTC.

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

