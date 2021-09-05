GoldFund Trading 77.8% Higher This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $154,757.45 and approximately $1,142.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 77.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005744 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002290 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

