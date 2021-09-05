Goose Finance Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $99,125.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00121458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00802418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

