Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $687,524.67

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $687,524.67 and approximately $577,923.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00126379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.25 or 0.00833723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00047735 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

GUM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

