Governor DAO (GDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $58,909.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00066206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00152625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00220533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.05 or 0.07757987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,755.54 or 1.00103077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.18 or 0.00971285 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,867 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

