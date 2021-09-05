Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0396 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $212.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.54 or 0.00435748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

