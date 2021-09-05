GravityCoin Trading Up 3.9% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $15,706.99 and approximately $7.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00157104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00208321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.48 or 0.07905777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,325.72 or 1.00255953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.00986833 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,251,460 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

