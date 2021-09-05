Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.36 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $30.36 million and $2.89 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,832.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.41 or 0.07582862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00438633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $751.36 or 0.01449592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00139598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00600694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.00603110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00374480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 82,963,800 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

