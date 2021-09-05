Guidewire Software’s (GWRE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GWRE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

