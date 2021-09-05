GXChain Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000181 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001193 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,544,051 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

