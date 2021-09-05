GYEN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,361.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.36 million and approximately $5,361.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00156223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00236052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.99 or 0.07890910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.28 or 0.99861437 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00988127 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

