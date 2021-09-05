Hacken Token Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $47.29 million and $816,820.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00157339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00216570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.19 or 0.07707826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,651.79 or 0.99750423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.00970129 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,125,514 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars.

