Handshake (HNS) Hits Market Capitalization of $131.01 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $131.01 million and approximately $630,975.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,354.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.38 or 0.07771615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.89 or 0.00450581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $729.38 or 0.01448486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00144132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.00632405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.80 or 0.00619196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.72 or 0.00384711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 419,094,743 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.