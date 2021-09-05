HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,116 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 188,137 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.79. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

