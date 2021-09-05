Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $253.51 or 0.00503714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $157.18 million and approximately $46.66 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001136 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 648,267 coins and its circulating supply is 620,030 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

