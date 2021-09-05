Head-To-Head Analysis: Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) vs. Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions -1.72% 2.25% 0.97% Cypress Environmental Partners -3.34% -5,487.48% -4.24%

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Cypress Environmental Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion 0.16 -$175.81 million $0.82 10.80 Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.09 -$1.41 million N/A N/A

Cypress Environmental Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advantage Solutions and Cypress Environmental Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 56.60%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

