Head to Head Analysis: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) versus Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Ryan Specialty Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.00 billion 4.29 $818.80 million $4.72 30.82 Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Ryan Specialty Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 6 7 0 2.43 Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $149.55, suggesting a potential upside of 2.79%. Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus target price of $33.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.12%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.70% 15.11% 4.26% Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Ryan Specialty Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

