Head to Head Comparison: Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.33%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Aqua Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.58 billion 1.82 $199.71 million $1.81 23.79 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 9.39% 10.51% 1.62% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.06, indicating that its share price is 506% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. The Bank segment delivers banking and other financial services to Hawaii consumers and businesses. The Other segment comprises of corporate-level operating, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded by C. Dudley Pratt Jr. in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

