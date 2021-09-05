Head-To-Head Comparison: LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) vs. Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LENSAR alerts:

56.0% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LENSAR and Nuvectra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.31%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -69.54% -32.25% -27.64% Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and Nuvectra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 3.41 -$19.77 million ($4.28) -1.92 Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.01 -$48.13 million N/A N/A

LENSAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuvectra.

Summary

LENSAR beats Nuvectra on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.