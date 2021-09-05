Head to Head Contrast: ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICON Public has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and ICON Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$4.23 million N/A N/A ICON Public $2.80 billion 4.96 $332.33 million $6.53 40.18

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and ICON Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -62.70% ICON Public 11.40% 22.10% 12.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ProMIS Neurosciences and ICON Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ICON Public 0 3 8 0 2.73

ICON Public has a consensus price target of $251.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.33%. Given ICON Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICON Public is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Summary

ICON Public beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development. The company was founded by John Climax and Ronan Lambe in June 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

