Head-To-Head Survey: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) & Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII)

Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leo Holdings III and Limoneira’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Limoneira $164.56 million 1.75 -$16.43 million ($0.69) -23.55

Leo Holdings III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limoneira.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Leo Holdings III and Limoneira, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A Limoneira 0 1 5 0 2.83

Limoneira has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 50.15%. Given Limoneira’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Leo Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares Leo Holdings III and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A Limoneira -4.44% -3.90% -1.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Leo Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Leo Holdings III Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The Agribusiness division also includes core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The Rental Operations division focuses on the residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations, and organic recycling. The Real Estate Development division deal in the real estate projects and development. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.

