Head-To-Head Survey: Traeger (NYSE:COOK) & iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iRobot and Traeger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRobot 1 4 0 0 1.80 Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90

iRobot presently has a consensus target price of $108.20, suggesting a potential upside of 29.81%. Traeger has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.49%. Given iRobot’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iRobot is more favorable than Traeger.

Profitability

This table compares iRobot and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRobot 6.84% 11.66% 8.09% Traeger N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iRobot and Traeger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRobot $1.43 billion 1.64 $147.07 million $3.10 26.89 Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iRobot has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Summary

iRobot beats Traeger on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

