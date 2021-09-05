HeartBout (HB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $242.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $243,959.97 and approximately $242.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00126544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.54 or 0.00822284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047435 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

