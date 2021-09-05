Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $342.68 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00093601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00339807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00011795 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000748 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,180,344 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

