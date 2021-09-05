HedgeTrade 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,848.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $353.46 million and $7,848.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005300 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001037 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00037088 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

