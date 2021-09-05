Hegic Market Cap Achieves $96.97 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $96.97 million and $8.30 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00063619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.39 or 0.00804467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047130 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.